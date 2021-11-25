MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Up 14% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 25th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 14% against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $4,380.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,822.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.97 or 0.07670481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.81 or 0.00378783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.23 or 0.01049311 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00085842 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.40 or 0.00422283 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.56 or 0.00502459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00272328 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

