Mirror Protocol (MIR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.34 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $217.85 million and approximately $28.34 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00004754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

