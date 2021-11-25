Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82,863.00

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Mirrored Amazon coin can currently be bought for about $3,717.82 or 0.06331210 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $82,863.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00091474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.40 or 0.07539589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.43 or 0.98932855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Amazon Profile

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 5,276 coins. The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

