Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,125.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $164.36 or 0.00282427 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $20.75 million and approximately $30,125.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00066735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00077172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00101402 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,432.59 or 0.07616850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,200.05 or 1.00009401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 126,225 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.