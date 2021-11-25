Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $406.99

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $23.45 million and approximately $27,658.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $406.99 or 0.00687920 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00093428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.96 or 0.07612786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,087.42 or 0.99872208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 57,621 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

