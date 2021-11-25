Misbloc (MSB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.27 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $29.27 million and approximately $22.81 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046103 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00240195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089074 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

