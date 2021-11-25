Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $751 million-$756 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.40 million.

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mister Car Wash has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCW shares. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

