Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 245.60 ($3.21) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

