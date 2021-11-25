Mithril (MITH) Trading Up 131.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 131.8% against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $106.70 million and approximately $151.92 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.88 or 0.00224376 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

