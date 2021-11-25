Mitie Group (LON:MTO) PT Raised to GBX 79 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 79 ($1.03) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

LON:MTO opened at GBX 65.80 ($0.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £939.60 million and a P/E ratio of 18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.83. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 79 ($1.03).

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

