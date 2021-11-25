Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.04

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.55. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 2,005 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, assembly, sales, purchase, and import of automobiles and its related parts. It operates through the following segments: Automobile and Financial Services. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells general and small-sized passenger vehicles, mini vehicles, sports utility vehicles, as well as the inspection and maintenance of new vehicles in domestic market.

