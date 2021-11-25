MixMarvel One Day Volume Reaches $69.72 Million (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $149.25 million and approximately $69.72 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MixMarvel Coin Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,555,423,112 coins. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

