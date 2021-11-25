MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.13

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MJH stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 45.40 ($0.59). 479,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a market cap of £78.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.12. MJ Hudson Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.77).

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

