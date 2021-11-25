MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.13

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
MJH stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 45.40 ($0.59). 479,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a market cap of £78.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.12. MJ Hudson Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 59 ($0.77).
