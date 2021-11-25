Modern Investment Coin Market Cap Hits $689,587.22 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0652 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $689,587.22 and $1,256.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.72 or 0.00072402 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000865 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 10,569,525 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

