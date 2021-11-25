Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,081 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 2.01% of Modine Manufacturing worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOD opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $609.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.63.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

