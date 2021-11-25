Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $1.42 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00233712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

