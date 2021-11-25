Molecular Future (MOF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $197.35 Million

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Molecular Future has a market cap of $197.35 million and $17.50 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Molecular Future has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Molecular Future coin can now be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00003830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00234926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00089413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012372 BTC.

About Molecular Future

Molecular Future is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,224,000 coins. Molecular Future’s official website is www.molecular.cc . Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

