Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) vs. AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Critical Contrast

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Momentive Global and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93

Momentive Global presently has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 163.74%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Momentive Global’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than AppLovin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momentive Global and AppLovin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $375.61 million 8.32 -$91.58 million ($0.68) -30.85 AppLovin $1.45 billion 24.32 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

Momentive Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -23.41% -28.33% -11.02% AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46%

Summary

AppLovin beats Momentive Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

