Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,926 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,909,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,868 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

