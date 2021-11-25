Monero Classic Price Tops $0.27 (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $18,422.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $247.68 or 0.00420237 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 911.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

