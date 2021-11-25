MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $1,504.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 74.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001476 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00260294 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 239,168,898 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars.

