Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 300.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,019 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 115,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.91 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

