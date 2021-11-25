Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 807,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 566,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.