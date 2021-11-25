Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 807,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,232,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 566,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

