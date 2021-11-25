Money Design Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,729 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $257.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.07 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

