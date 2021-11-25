Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $11.61 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,574 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.18% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $27.94 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.