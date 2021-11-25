Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $69.37 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,013 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 5.7% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.41% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $69,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 872.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,118,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,735 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,420,000 after acquiring an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 1,150,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,806 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.28. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.