Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $471.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.20 and its 200 day moving average is $441.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

