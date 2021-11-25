Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases New Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 128,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.23% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.58 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

