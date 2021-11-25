Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 91,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 10,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,634,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.40. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

