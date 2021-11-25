Money Design Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,262,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 473,999 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 7.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $88,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $64.36 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

