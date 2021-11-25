MoneyLion Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($43.01) Per Share (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MoneyLion in a report issued on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($43.01) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MoneyLion’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,260,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

