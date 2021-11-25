MONK Price Tops $0.0408 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, MONK has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $529,314.34 and $987.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016838 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

