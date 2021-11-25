Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.85. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of MPWR traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $552.58. The company had a trading volume of 269,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,318. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $300.55 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $433,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $25,797,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $247,393,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.