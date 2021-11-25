Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.24

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 144109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $69,000.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.