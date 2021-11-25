MoonSwap (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,771.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $178,771.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.92 or 0.00377867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,190,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,522 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

