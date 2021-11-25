MoonTrust (MNTT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,524.00

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $913,001.42 and $2,524.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00076747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00099237 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,392.30 or 0.07595565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.11 or 0.99977385 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

