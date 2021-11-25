More Coin (MORE) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $95,938.26 and approximately $23.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00240620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089252 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

