Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,097,538 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of Endeavour Silver worth $13,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1,470.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 180,497 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXK opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a market cap of $869.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

