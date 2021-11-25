Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,208,780 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 508.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,446,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $12,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 610,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 305,680 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 451,779 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 438,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 133,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

SID has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

NYSE SID opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

