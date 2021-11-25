Morgan Stanley Acquires 64,993 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.80. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.68 and a 1-year high of $91.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

