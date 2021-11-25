Morgan Stanley Acquires 68,445 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,445 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 457,369 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after purchasing an additional 322,675 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,508,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,110,000 after purchasing an additional 174,824 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 128,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31.

