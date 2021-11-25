Morgan Stanley Acquires 799,940 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 647.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.77% of Fossil Group worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,348 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 2,167.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,154 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,882 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 170.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 68,566 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOSL opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $670.08 million, a P/E ratio of 428.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.