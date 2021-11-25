Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 79.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 576,461 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Eldorado Gold worth $12,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

