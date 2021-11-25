Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 5.15% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JUST. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $481,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JUST opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.