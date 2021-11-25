Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS HYHG opened at $62.54 on Thursday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.73.

