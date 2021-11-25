Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of Forterra worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the second quarter worth about $25,904,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forterra in the second quarter worth about $20,005,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Forterra by 136.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,625,000 after buying an additional 412,780 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Forterra in the first quarter worth about $5,055,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Forterra by 31.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Forterra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

