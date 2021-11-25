Morgan Stanley Buys 1,644,986 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.00% of Newpark Resources worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NR stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $276.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.48. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

