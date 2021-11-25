Morgan Stanley Buys 1,968 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $174.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.48. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.59.

