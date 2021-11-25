Morgan Stanley Buys 2,998 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.22% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 428.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 115,651 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,098,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 81,614 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

