Morgan Stanley Buys 4,168 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.99% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IXP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $84.92 on Thursday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $91.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $86.29.

